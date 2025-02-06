SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $46mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $46 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.42 billion as of January 31, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.04 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.62 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 31-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11,418.3 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $76 million.