Pakistan reiterates to strengthen ‘time tested’ ties with China

  • President Asif Ali Zardari meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing
BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 01:35pm

Pakistan reiterated on Thursday commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, emphasising the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between China.

President Asif Ali Zardari said this during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, as per Radio Pakistan.

President Zardari highlighted the “enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.”

During the meeting, President Zardari highlighted the pivotal role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in promoting regional connectivity and economic growth and expressed appreciation for China’s continued support towards Pakistan’s development agenda.

The two sides also discussed the high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, with a focus on deepening cooperation in renewable energy, science & technology, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors to further advance shared progress and common prosperity.

The president is on a five-day visit to the neighboring country and is accompanied by a delegation comprising senior ministers.

Pakistan, China sign MoUs

Meanwhile, Pakistan and China signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Thursday to enhance cooperation in different fields, including renewable energy, fertiliser and construction.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Thatta Cement Company and China’s Qing Gong Construction Group, under which a production line will be set up in Pakistan to increase cement production by 5,000 tonnes per day.

Another MoU was signed between Sindh’s Energy Department and China’s Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company. Under the agreement, cooperation will be extended on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

A day ago, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two sides discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, and the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges.

The two counterparts also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, both leaders also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interest.

