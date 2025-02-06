AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.54%)
FCCL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.95%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.87%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
HUBC 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-3.93%)
OGDC 194.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.69%)
PACE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.96%)
PAEL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
PPL 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-3.24%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
PTC 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
SEARL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (16.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-4.3%)
SYM 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 02:12pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities to seek assistance from reputable legal experts to resolve legal hurdles in the privatisation process.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting held today in Islamabad to assess the task management system for overseeing the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

“I will not allow institutions that squander the Pakistani public’s precious resources to cause further loss,” PM Shehbaz said, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

He said that the privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs) is part of the government’s recently launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, adding that the privatisation of designated SOEs must be expedited without compromising transparency.

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the task management system for privatisation.

Updates were provided on timelines for privatising various institutions. It was stated that the federal government’s privatisation plan would be executed in three phases: 10 SOEs in the first phase, 13 in the second, and the remaining in the third.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to accelerate privatisation and ensure its completion within stipulated timelines.

He reiterated that the timely execution of reforms is key to accelerating economic recovery.

The PM was of the view that the government’s role is not to run businesses “but to create policy measures and facilitate opportunities for trade and investment.”

Federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, and senior officials attended the meeting.

SOEs Privatisation Commission PM Shehbaz Sharif Task Management System

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Selling continues, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Read more stories