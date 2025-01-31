AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
FCCL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.49%)
OGDC 209.79 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.41%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
PPL 180.99 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.36%)
PRL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.35%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 111.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.62%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
SYM 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 12,090 Increased By 159.6 (1.34%)
BR30 35,982 Increased By 322.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 114,866 Increased By 1659.2 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,099 Increased By 534 (1.5%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on Indonesia export levy uncertainty, US tariff threats

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday as trading resumed after a two-day Lunar New Year holiday, with uncertainty over Indonesia’s export rates and US tariff threats weighing on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 19 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,260 ringgit ($963.36) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract has gained 1% so far this week after logging a 0.62% rise last week.

The possibility of a 9% to 10% reduction in Indonesian crude palm oil export levies and US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Canada and Mexico have caused market uncertainty, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm closes higher despite weak demand, Indonesia export rate uncertainty

China holiday and weaker Malaysian palm oil exports, coupled with a production recovery last month, provided further concerns, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin group. The market is now awaiting Malaysian palm oil export and production data for January, Bagani said.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release Malaysian palm oil export estimates for January later in the day. Oil prices rose as markets weighed Trump’s threat of tariffs on Mexico and Canada that could take effect this weekend.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.22%.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.77% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,315 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards 4,364 ringgit to 4,425 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls on Indonesia export levy uncertainty, US tariff threats

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Read more stories