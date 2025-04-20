AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Islamabad authorities seal Red Zone ahead of JI’s Gaza solidarity march

  • Security forces fortify the area's entrances and exits with barriers, razor wire, and heavy containers
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2025 Updated April 20, 2025 02:13pm

Islamabad authorities sealed the Red Zone on Sunday, deploying containers and barbed wire amid heightened security ahead of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) planned Gaza Solidarity March in the capital, Aaj News reported.

The district administration imposed a ban on all illegal gatherings in the federal capital as JI announced a pro-Palestine protest for April 20.

‘Save the Gaza’ March: Workers of JI, other parties not allowed to enter ‘Red Zone’

Security forces fortified the Red Zone’s entrances and exits with barriers, razor wire, and heavy containers while intensifying patrols and checks.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain order around the sensitive area.

The administration issued an official prohibition against unlawful assemblies near government buildings, citing security alerts and concerns over potential unrest.

Authorities urged public cooperation with law enforcement and advised citizens to avoid restricted zones to ensure safety.

Gaza: traders support JI’s strike call

In a related development, major traders’ bodies in the city have announced their full support for the April 26 shutter down strike called by JI Pakistan Ameer, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, to express solidarity with Gaza and Palestine amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

The announcement came on Friday following a meeting between JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar and key representatives of the traders’ community, including All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Attique Mir, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, and Saddar Cooperative Market Association General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The trader leaders assured Monem Zafar of their commitment to stand by the people of Gaza and pledged full cooperation to ensure the success of the strike.

Addressing party workers via an online link, the JI leader urged them to intensify efforts in the lead-up to April 26. He called for the formation of coordination committees at the district level to strengthen ties with local traders and markets

