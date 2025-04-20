AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

Rwandan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2025 12:08pm

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, according to Radio Pakistan.

On arrival, he was received by DG Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rwandan High Commissioner in Pakistan and other senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rwanda Ambassador due

Apart from calling on the Prime Minister and the Chairman Senate, the Foreign Minister of Republic of Rwanda will also have meetings with some key Federal Ministers.

Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe will also officially inaugurate the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Islamabad.

Moreover, the Minister will interact with the members of the business community.

After opening of the respective diplomatic Missions in Kigali and Islamabad, this is the first-ever official visit of the Foreign Minister from the Republic of Rwanda.

The visit would open up avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

