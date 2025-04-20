AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Pakistan for key talks

BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2025 12:19pm

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will begin a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Sunday, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

“This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscores both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah will hold talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Their discussions will cover the full range of bilateral relations, with special focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit will also allow both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual concern.

This follows the two leaders’ last meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 21, 2025.

Sheikh Abdullah is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reaffirm their shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The Foreign Office stated that this visit will further strengthen the longstanding Pakistan-UAE partnership and deepen cooperation in various fields, benefiting both nations.

