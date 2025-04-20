AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
Sports

Pakistan women’s team will not travel to India for World Cup: Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:42pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated that the national women’s cricket team will not travel to India for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, maintaining the stance taken under the previously agreed “hybrid model.”

Naqvi made these remarks during his visit to the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Saturday, where he congratulated the Pakistan women’s team for their dominant performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

The team secured their World Cup berth with five consecutive wins, including a decisive victory over Bangladesh in their final match.

When asked about Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, Naqvi said, “Pakistan will not travel to India, as this formula has already been agreed upon.”

He added that the decision on a neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches rests with the tournament hosts but emphasized that the team would not play in India.

The “hybrid model” was first implemented during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year, where Pakistan played their matches at neutral venues due to longstanding political tensions between the two nations.

Naqvi praised the women’s team for their outstanding qualifying campaign, stating, “When a team plays with unity and as a cohesive unit, these are the results. They deserve recognition and will be rewarded for their efforts.”

Pakistan secured their World Cup spot with an 87-run win over Thailand before concluding the qualifiers with a seven-wicket triumph against Bangladesh.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year in India.

PCB Pakistan women cricket team Mohsin Naqvi hybrid model ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

