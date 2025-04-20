AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DHL to suspend global shipments of over $800 to US consumers

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: DHL Express, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post, said it would suspend global business-to-consumer shipments worth over $800 to individuals in the United States from April 21, as U.S. customs regulatory changes have lengthened clearance.

The notice on the company website was not dated, but its metadata showed it was compiled on Saturday.

DHL blamed the halt on new U.S. customs rules which require formal entry processing on all shipments worth over $800.

The minimum had been $2,500 until a change on April 5.

DHL said business-to-business shipments would not be suspended but could face delays.

Shipments under $800 to either businesses or consumers were not affected by the changes.

The move is a temporary measure, the company said in its statement.

India’s TCS says retail, travel clients more exposed to US tariff turmoil

DHL said last week in response to Reuters questions that it would continue to process shipments from Hong Kong to the United States “in accordance with the applicable customs rules and regulations” and would “work with our customers to help them understand and adapt to the changes that are planned for May 2.”

That came after Hong kong Post said last week it had suspended mail services for goods sent by sea to the United States, accusing the U.S. of “bullying” after Washington cancelled tariff-free trade provisions for packages from China and Hong Kong.

hong kong United States Germany DHL DHL Express Deutsche Post

Comments

200 characters

DHL to suspend global shipments of over $800 to US consumers

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Rwandan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Pakistan for key talks

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

China’s US envoy urges end to trade war, but warns Beijing ready to fight

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

Read more stories