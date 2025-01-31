AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-31

Protest against PECA: JAC backs PFUJ

Published 31 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: The Joint Action Committee Thursday announced its support for the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in their nationwide protest against the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) Amendment Bill. Organizations within the JAC, including CPNE, AEMEND, PBA and APNS, will actively participate in the protest on Friday.

The APNS stated despite repeated assurances from the government about consultations, journalist organizations and stakeholders were not heard. Instead, the bill was hastily passed in the National Assembly and later approved by the Senate’s standing committee, which is clear evidence of the government’s ill intentions.

The Senate did not consult stakeholders and despite repeated requests from the Joint Action Committee, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the bill without granting an audience to media representatives, which is deeply regrettable.

The Joint Action Committee completely rejects this amendment bill and will launch a strong public and legal struggle against it. Contacts have been initiated with civil society, human rights organizations, and other stakeholders. Legal experts are finalizing consultations to challenge the PECA Amendment Bill in court.

All journalist organizations within the Joint Action Committee will actively participate in PFUJ’s nationwide protest.

