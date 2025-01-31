Petrol, HSD prices likely to rise again

ISLAMABAD: In the first fortnight of February, petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) rates are expected to rise according to an estimate.

The ex-refinery price of petrol may raise by Rs 1.30 per litre, bringing it from Rs 173.55 to Rs 174.85 per litre whereas, HSD prices may go up by Rs 4.50 per litre, from Rs 182.26 to Rs 186.76 per litre.

Kerosene oil may also climb of Rs 6 per litre, reaching Rs 164.83 per litre from Rs 158.83, while light diesel oil (LDO) may increase by Rs 5 per litre, rising from Rs 151.68 to Rs 156.68 per litre.

The premium on petrol is estimated at $ 8.84 per barrel, whereas, it sustained on HSD.

The Brent prices have risen by up to $ 2 per barrel last fortnight.

These factors collectively determine the expected fuel price adjustments.

According to the estimates, average prices of HSD increased by more than $ 2.50 per barrel globally while petrol inched up by about 50 cents per barrel last fortnight.

The ex-refinery cost of kerosene also went up. The exchange rate also generally remained stable. The final rates will be announced after considering the remaining one-day Platts data will be announced on January 31.

