Print 2025-01-31

GCU signs MoU with Alliance Française Lahore

Press Release Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and Alliance Francaise Lahore (AFL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving French language training and fostering global communication skills of the students.

The partnership was formally announced at a ceremony held at the university’s main campus on Thursday.

The MoU, which was signed by Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor of GCUF and Fabrice Disdier, Director of AFL, establishes a framework for collaboration to develop academic and educational programmes and promote cultural exchange.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fabrice Disdier expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration this partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand the reach of French language education.

By working with the GCUF, we will be able to provide our students with unique opportunities to develop the linguistic and cultural skills needed in today’s interconnected world.

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam stressed these sentiments, highlighting the strategic importance of language skills in an increasingly globalized job market. The vice chancellor emphasized that this MoU is a clear demonstration of our commitment to preparing our students for success both in academia and in their professional lives.

The MoU was witnessed by Imran Arif (Deputy Director, AFL), Eisha Nasir (Manager, AFL-FSD Branch), Dr Muhammad Kamran Khan (Focal Person of the MoU, GCUF), Dr Tanvir Shahzad (Director ORIC, GCUF), Prof Dr M Ramzan Saeed Ashraf Janjua (Director International Linkages, GCUF) and a large number of French Alumni from GCUF.

