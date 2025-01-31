Speakers seek strategies for cotton revival

LAHORE: To address Pakistan’s ongoing cotton crisis and explore strategies for its revival, Better Cotton (BC) and the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) jointly organized a National Conference on Cotton Revival at a local hotel in Karachi.

The event convened key stakeholders, including government officials, agricultural experts, industry leaders, research institutions, and farmer organizations, to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities within the cotton sector.

Experts unanimously emphasized the strategic significance of cotton to Pakistan’s economy, noting with concern the consistent decline in production over recent years. They underscored the urgent need for comprehensive policy reforms, the development of high-yield and climate-resilient seed varieties, improved water management, and enhanced support mechanisms for farmers.

Addressing the conference, Iain Gardiner, Senior Director of Better Cotton, highlighted that sustainable cotton production is imperative for national economic resilience and the long-term prosperity of farmers. He called for a science-driven, collaborative approach among all stakeholders to modernize the sector and ensure its sustainability.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving the cotton sector. He announced that projects under the Export Development Fund (EDF) are being initiated to introduce DNA testing and traceability mechanisms—key measures aimed at enhancing fiber quality and boosting Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets.

Major General Shahid Nazir (retd), HI (M), Director General of the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), outlined transformative initiatives underway in the agricultural sector. These include the conversion of barren lands into productive farmland, the establishment of Agri Malls, and the provision of state-of-the-art agricultural machinery to farmers on a rental basis. He stressed that critical interventions such as announcing a support price for cotton, restructuring the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, and abolishing the 18% sales tax on local cotton production are essential to revitalizing the industry.

Speaking at the conference, Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, identified climate change and market volatility as key challenges to the cotton sector’s sustainability. He detailed the Government of Sindh’s initiatives, including the “Grow More Cotton” campaign, which aims to equip farmers with advanced technology and modern irrigation solutions such as drip irrigation and laser land levelling.

Balochistan’s Secretary for Agriculture, Noor Ahmad Pirkani, positioned Balochistan as an emerging hub for cotton production, benefiting from favorable climatic conditions and superior fiber quality. However, he pointed out that water shortages, substandard seed availability, and inadequate agricultural inputs have hindered the province from achieving its full potential in cotton production.

Delivering a comprehensive analysis, Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of PCCC, highlighted the major contributors to declining cotton yields, including climate variability, temperature fluctuations, heatwaves, droughts, and pest infestations. He stressed that without the introduction of heat- drought and pest-resistant seed varieties, the cotton crisis will only deepen. He urged policymakers to prioritize investment in research institutions and implement farmer-friendly policies to restore Pakistan’s cotton sector to its former strength.

The conference also featured research-driven discussions by experts from WWF, CABI, Soorti Enterprises, Lasbela University, TASSCO Seed Company, the Sindh Abadgar Association, and other organizations. These sessions focused on successful models of sustainable cotton production and outlined a roadmap for the sector’s future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025