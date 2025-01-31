PARTLY FACETIOUS

How many of the so-called convicted elite have actually served their entire sentence? “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act is an attempt…”

“Hold on.”

“For what?”

“I would propose only one amendment to it. That the government outsources just one function in the Act – right now it is the judge, jury, and executioner, so it must agree to outsource just one of the three.”

“Really? Which one of the three functions would you agree to be outsourced if you were in the government? The government is not going to agree to outsourcing the judge function because the sentencing is the key component of the act. Not jury either because the twenty-sixth amendment shows it is not going to…”

“Hush, contempt of court is still possible, my friend. That leaves executioner.”

“That can be considered. How many of the so-called convicted elite have actually served their entire sentence? Some are allowed to leave the country, others are un-convicted if their services are required again, you know what I mean. Yes, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is serving his sentence but I bet you he ain’t gonna serve 14 years.”

“Elite defined as?”

“Anyone with assets valued at over…”

“Hey, what about those who are from middle income families and have served the government and…”

“Their wealth at the time of the conviction, not at the start of their careers.”

“Well, if you are going to nitpick. Anyway, given that the Brown Pope tabled PECA there are those who say it was…was…was…”

“Out-sourced?”

“I am not sure out-sourced is the right word. In source, is that a word?”

“Let that be our contribution to the English language. But before you get on your high horse, let me ask you two questions. First, do you still reckon Western media is impartial and fair after their coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza that went on not for one week, or one month but for fifteen long months?”

“OK, that is pathetic, and you reckon their deep state…”

“Who else! And my second question is there is much on the Western media on the 80thanniversary of those who were liberated from Auschwitz concentration camp…”

“Yeah, photographs show they bear a remarkable resemblance to the Palestinians released from prison by Israel as part of the peace deal, though the Israeli hostages released by Hamas seem to be physically in much better condition…”

“That was not my point. My point is Russia liberated those in Auschwitz and there is no mention of Russia…”

“Hmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025