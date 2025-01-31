AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-31

PARTLY FACETIOUS

How many of the so-called convicted elite have actually served their entire sentence? “The Prevention of...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

How many of the so-called convicted elite have actually served their entire sentence? “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act is an attempt…”

“Hold on.”

“For what?”

“I would propose only one amendment to it. That the government outsources just one function in the Act – right now it is the judge, jury, and executioner, so it must agree to outsource just one of the three.”

“Really? Which one of the three functions would you agree to be outsourced if you were in the government? The government is not going to agree to outsourcing the judge function because the sentencing is the key component of the act. Not jury either because the twenty-sixth amendment shows it is not going to…”

“Hush, contempt of court is still possible, my friend. That leaves executioner.”

“That can be considered. How many of the so-called convicted elite have actually served their entire sentence? Some are allowed to leave the country, others are un-convicted if their services are required again, you know what I mean. Yes, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is serving his sentence but I bet you he ain’t gonna serve 14 years.”

“Elite defined as?”

“Anyone with assets valued at over…”

“Hey, what about those who are from middle income families and have served the government and…”

“Their wealth at the time of the conviction, not at the start of their careers.”

“Well, if you are going to nitpick. Anyway, given that the Brown Pope tabled PECA there are those who say it was…was…was…”

“Out-sourced?”

“I am not sure out-sourced is the right word. In source, is that a word?”

“Let that be our contribution to the English language. But before you get on your high horse, let me ask you two questions. First, do you still reckon Western media is impartial and fair after their coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza that went on not for one week, or one month but for fifteen long months?”

“OK, that is pathetic, and you reckon their deep state…”

“Who else! And my second question is there is much on the Western media on the 80thanniversary of those who were liberated from Auschwitz concentration camp…”

“Yeah, photographs show they bear a remarkable resemblance to the Palestinians released from prison by Israel as part of the peace deal, though the Israeli hostages released by Hamas seem to be physically in much better condition…”

“That was not my point. My point is Russia liberated those in Auschwitz and there is no mention of Russia…”

“Hmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories