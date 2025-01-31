AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-31

Indian rupee ends slightly lower

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined marginally on Thursday, after hovering in a tight range for much of the session as state-run banks’ intermittent dollar sales capped pressure on the unit on account of broad-based demand for the greenback.

The rupee ended at 86.xxxx, down from its close at 86.54 in the previous session. The currency hovered between 86.57-86.6250 band on the day.

The dollar index was just of the 108 mark, up slightly on Thursday. Trading in Asia remained thin, with many regional markets closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars near 86.60 levels, which helped cap the rupee’s losses, traders said.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was likely active near that level on Wednesday and Thursday, the 86.60-86.65 range is also a “technical resistance zone (for USD/INR),” a trader at a private bank said.

Indian rupee

