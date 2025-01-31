AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Pakistan

Reforms initiated at Federal Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat

Press Release Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

KARACHI: Under the directives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mumtaz Ali Shah, a series of reform measures have been introduced within the institution. As part of these initiatives, a weekly legal consultation meeting has been established, comprising officers from the Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat and regional offices. Additionally, all employees are being trained in office management using computers and other modern techniques on a daily basis.

During the meeting, key aspects of the Insurance Ordinance 2000, as well as current regulations from the SECP and the State Bank concerning the insurance sector, were discussed in detail. Challenges related to jurisdiction limitations and difficulties encountered in issuing and implementing orders were also reviewed.

