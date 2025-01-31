Journalists to launch protest movement against PECA

Karachi: Political leaders, civil society members, and journalist organizations have unanimously rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), branding it a “black law” that threatens freedom of expression. Speaking at a Karachi Press Club seminar titled “Defending Truth, Protecting Freedom,” prominent figures vowed to fight against the controversial law until it is repealed.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili announced that a formal movement would be launched after stakeholder consultations, which will continue until the law is revoked.

Sohail Afzal Khan noted that the PECA Bill was passed faster than expected. He criticized the government for using misleading language in legislation, which, in reality, restricts voices.

Veteran politician Mian Raza Rabbani slammed the PECA law, warning that it would impose stricter controls on the media and social platforms. “Parliament’s role in legislation has been reduced to a mere formality—bills are passed without real debate,” he lamented.

Senior journalists Zafar Abbas, Azhar Abbas, and Mazhar Abbas cautioned that PECA would stifle dissent and curb investigative journalism. “This law was rushed through Parliament without any consultation with journalists or civil society,” they criticized.

Senior Journalist AH Khanzada called for the PECA Act to be repealed, emphasizing that no law can silence the truth.

Syed Nabeel Akhtar General Secretary KUJ Dastoor said that the PECA Act would impact both working journalists and society at large. He criticized the government for failing to consult journalists on the law, unlike the previous government.

Barrister Salahuddin pointed out that the amendments are not just politically motivated but pushed by forces beyond Parliament. “Under this law, criticizing institutions and officials will become a punishable offense,” he warned, adding that a regulatory body will soon control social media narratives.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Tauseef Ahmed insisted that no law can silence the truth, while Farhan Malik warned that PECA seems like an attempt to muzzle social media after traditional media’s decline.

The seminar concluded with a unanimous pledge: journalists, civil society, and political voices will not back down. Protests, legal challenges, and nationwide mobilization will continue until PECA is scrapped.

The seminar was addressed by prominent figures, including Treasurer Imran Ayub, senior journalists Zafar Abbas, Azhar Abbas, Mazhar Abbas, Barrister Salahuddin, civil society representatives, KPC Vice President Irshad Khokhar, former Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Farhan Malik, PFUJ Dastoor Secretary A.H. Khanzada, former Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Farhan, former Secretary KPC Maqsood Yousufi, and KUJ President Ejaz Ahmed, among others.

