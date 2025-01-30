AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
World

India opposition lawmaker arrested on rape charges

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 05:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A lawmaker from India’s opposition Congress party was arrested on Thursday on charges of rape and assault, news agency ANI reported.

Rakesh Rathore, who represents the Sitapur constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in the Indian parliament, was arrested days after a woman accused him of rape and assault. He has denied the charges but a local court declined to grant him bail, Indian media reported.

“I am confident that I will get justice in the court of the people and court of law,” Rathore told ANI before being led away by police.

India police volunteer convicted of rape, murder of junior doctor in Kolkata

Reuters, which has a minority stake in ANI news agency, was unable to reach Rathore or his lawyer for a comment.

Police in Uttar Pradesh registered a case against the lawmaker on January 17 after a complaint from a woman who accused Rathore of having sexually assaulted her for four years, the Times of India newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the police could not immediately be reached for comment.

India Congress party Rakesh Rathore Indian lawmaker rape charges

