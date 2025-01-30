Sydney to host another World Cup final in 2027

SYDNEY: Sydney will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, 24 years after England upset the Wallabies at the harbour city’s Stadium Australia in the 2003 decider, World Rugby confirmed on Thursday.

Stadium Australia, the 82,000-seat venue which hosted the 2000 Olympics’ athletics and opening and closing ceremonies, is slated to host the 2027 final and both semi-finals.

Sydney will also stage the bronze medal match, two quarter-finals, two round-of-16 matches and five pool matches as the big winner among Australia’s bidding cities.

Melbourne, home of the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground, was reported to have expressed interest in the final but was awarded only two round-of-16 matches and seven pool matches.

Brisbane will instead host the other two quarter-finals along with two round-of-16 matches and six pool matches.

Perth will have two round-of-16 matches and five pool matches including the tournament-opener which is likely to feature the Wallabies.

The draw is yet to be confirmed.

Adelaide, Newcastle and Townsville round out Australia’s seven host cities and will each hold group matches.

“It’s hard to put into words how significant a Rugby World Cup on home soil is, and to have the host cities confirmed brings another level of excitement and anticipation,” Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said in a statement.

“I have vivid memories of being a young boy, living in country New South Wales with my family when Australia last held the tournament in 2003 and what that buzz was like for the local community.

“As players, Rugby World Cup is certainly in the back of our minds, and we know the whole country will be right behind us in a little over two years’ time.”

The 2027 World Cup will be the first to feature 24 teams, four more than the 2023 tournament in France, which was won by South Africa.

The Springboks will bid for an unprecedented third World Cup trophy in succession in Australia where organisers expect 250,000 international visitors will spend A$1.3 billion ($810 million) over the course of the six-week tournament.