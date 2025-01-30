AIRLINK 194.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.41%)
BOP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
HUBC 129.72 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.09%)
HUMNL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.79%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.35 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.04%)
PACE 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1%)
PRL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
PTC 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
SYM 19.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.89%)
TELE 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.28%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.84%)
TRG 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.71%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
BR100 11,854 Increased By 86.3 (0.73%)
BR30 35,373 Increased By 408.8 (1.17%)
KSE100 112,383 Increased By 896 (0.8%)
KSE30 35,234 Increased By 299.2 (0.86%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below expectations

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 10:50am

MANILA: The Philippine economy expanded an annual 5.2% in fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, missing the median forecast of 5.4% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarterly basis, the Philippines grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the October-December quarter, data from Philippines Statistics Authority showed, below the 1.9% forecast in the poll.

Fourth quarter growth, which matched the previous quarter’s 5.2% expansion, brought full-year growth in 2024 to 5.6%, below the government’s 6.0% to 6.5% growth target.

The weaker than expected expansion in the last three months of 2024 came as a result of typhoons, droughts and other climate-related disruptions, with farm output contracting domestic demand weaker.

Philippines’ ‘dangerous’ heat prompts shift to online classes, power crunch

“We faced numerous setbacks,” Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon told a media briefing.

Last month, the government widened its growth target for 2025-2028 to a range of 6.0% to 8.0%, from 6.5% to 7.5% for 2025 and 6.5% to 8.0% in 2026-2028 to account for what it said were evolving global uncertainties.

Philippine economy

Comments

200 characters

Philippines Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below expectations

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Oil wavers as markets await clarity on Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Read more stories