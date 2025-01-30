Philippines Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below expectations

MANILA: The Philippine economy expanded an annual 5.2% in fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, missing the median forecast of 5.4% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarterly basis, the Philippines grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the October-December quarter, data from Philippines Statistics Authority showed, below the 1.9% forecast in the poll.

Fourth quarter growth, which matched the previous quarter’s 5.2% expansion, brought full-year growth in 2024 to 5.6%, below the government’s 6.0% to 6.5% growth target.

The weaker than expected expansion in the last three months of 2024 came as a result of typhoons, droughts and other climate-related disruptions, with farm output contracting domestic demand weaker.

Philippines’ ‘dangerous’ heat prompts shift to online classes, power crunch

“We faced numerous setbacks,” Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon told a media briefing.

Last month, the government widened its growth target for 2025-2028 to a range of 6.0% to 8.0%, from 6.5% to 7.5% for 2025 and 6.5% to 8.0% in 2026-2028 to account for what it said were evolving global uncertainties.