Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) newly established Inland Revenue enforcement network would conduct nationwide raids on retailers’ outlets, having point of sales (POS) system, to check whether shops are properly issuing sales tax invoices on real time basis.

The enforcement squads of Inland Revenue would also confirm whether all the electronic invoicing software or POS software of retailers’ outlets are integrated with the FBR.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the Board shall establish Inland Revenue enforcement network which shall be responsible for combating evasion and leakage of taxes payable on goods and services by way of enforcement units of the concerned filed formations.

To check and verily any of the eventualities, the enforcement squads of Inland Revenue shall petrol the premises of the integrated persons (retailers) and verify, whether all the electronic invoicing software or point of sales software are integrated and invoices are being reported to FBR in real-time and shall report such invoices generated from non-integrated electronic invoicing software or point of sales software to Commissioner Inland Revenue.

The Commissioner, after receipt of the report from the enforcement network, shall recover the tax in accordance with the provisions of the Sales Tax Act, the notification added.

