AIRLINK 193.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.16%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.47 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (0.92%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.65 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.38%)
PRL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
SEARL 107.97 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.68%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.06%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.31%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.29 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.63%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
BR100 11,819 Increased By 51.3 (0.44%)
BR30 35,314 Increased By 349.8 (1%)
KSE100 111,997 Increased By 509.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,086 Increased By 151.3 (0.43%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-30

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) newly established Inland Revenue enforcement network would conduct nationwide raids on retailers’ outlets, having point of sales (POS) system, to check whether shops are properly issuing sales tax invoices on real time basis.

The enforcement squads of Inland Revenue would also confirm whether all the electronic invoicing software or POS software of retailers’ outlets are integrated with the FBR.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the Board shall establish Inland Revenue enforcement network which shall be responsible for combating evasion and leakage of taxes payable on goods and services by way of enforcement units of the concerned filed formations.

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

To check and verily any of the eventualities, the enforcement squads of Inland Revenue shall petrol the premises of the integrated persons (retailers) and verify, whether all the electronic invoicing software or point of sales software are integrated and invoices are being reported to FBR in real-time and shall report such invoices generated from non-integrated electronic invoicing software or point of sales software to Commissioner Inland Revenue.

The Commissioner, after receipt of the report from the enforcement network, shall recover the tax in accordance with the provisions of the Sales Tax Act, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR RETAILERS Shops Inland Revenue POS system Point of Sales sales tax invoices retailers outlets

Comments

200 characters

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories