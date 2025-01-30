AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.39%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
SEARL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.2%)
SYM 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TRG 66.58 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.62%)
WAVESAPP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 112,015 Increased By 528 (0.47%)
KSE30 35,101 Increased By 166.3 (0.48%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Free speech fears mount: CPJ

CPJ Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

NEW YORK: Senate on Tuesday passed controversial amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws, which would criminalize the “intentional” spread of “false news” with prison terms of up to three years, a fine of up to 2 million rupees (USD$7,100), or both.

The amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) were previously approved by the National Assembly and now await the president’s signature to become law.

“The Pakistan Senate’s passage of amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws is deeply concerning. While on its face, the law seeks to tamp down the spread of false news, if signed into law, it will disproportionately curtail freedom of speech in Pakistan,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

“President Asif Ali Zardari must veto the bill, which threatens the fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens and journalists while granting the government and security agencies sweeping powers to impose complete control over internet freedom in the country.”

The proposed amendments to PECA include the establishment of four new government bodies to help regulate online content and broadening the definitions of online harms. CPJ’s texts to Pakistan’s Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar did not receive a response.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists announced nationwide protests against the amendments, calling them unconstitutional and an infringement on citizens’ rights.

Pakistan National Assembly SENATE parliament Peca CPJ journalists PECA Act press freedom PECA Amendment Bill cybercrime laws

Comments

200 characters

Free speech fears mount: CPJ

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories