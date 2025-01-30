AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
2025-01-30

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has shared the details of 27 cases of insider trading and market manipulation (predicate offences) with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the details released by the SECP on Wednesday, with regard to taking up the investigations by FIA against capital market players, as reported by certain quarters, it is clarified that the SECP has been investigating cases of insider trading and market manipulation and consequently, filing criminal complaints in relevant court of law in terms of Securities Act, 2015.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has the mandate to investigate the aspect of money laundering in predicate offences under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (the “AML Act, 2010”) and Insider Trading/Market Manipulation is one of such predicate offences. As per AML Act, 2010, Insider trading and market manipulation is the only predicate offence falling within the regulatory ambit of the Commission.

Manipulation of stock prices: SECP files criminal cases against individuals

Considering its mandate under AML Act, 2010, FIA requested Commission to share details of all cases involving insider trading and market abuse, for parallel investigation at its end under AML Act, 2010.

In view of FIA request and considering the provisions of AML Act, 2010, the Commission shared the details of all such cases of insider trading and market manipulation where investigation had been completed and criminal complaints had already been filed in relevant courts.

Accordingly, a list of 27 criminal complaints filed in the court of law since year 2008 to date, was shared with FIA in September 2024, under the Anti-Money Laundering (Referral) Rules, 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the record in respect of said cases is public in nature as the same is part of judicial record and can be accessed by any authority/person applying to the court of law.

It is also clarified that the referral of cases does not accuse the companies whose scrip has been manipulated or the brokerage houses through which trading was undertaken, rather it only specifies the person(s) found involved in Insider Trading and market manipulation, as defined in Securities Act, 2015, while trading in those scrips, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP FIA capital market insider trading SECP shares market manipulation AML Act 2010

