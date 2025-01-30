Majority of Greenlanders don’t want to be American: poll

COPENHAGEN: The vast majority of Greenland residents do not want their island to become part of the United States as envisaged by President Donald Trump, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Trump has signalled that he wants the Arctic island — which is believed to hold large untapped mineral and oil reserves — to become part of the United States.

The mercurial Republican, who returned to the White House in late January, argues his country needs the autonomous Danish territory for “international security” and has not ruled out the use of force or tariffs to annex it.