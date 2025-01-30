AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
DG FIA removed

Fazal Sher Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir from his position reportedly due to his poor performance.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, with the approval of the federal government Jehangir is transferred and posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Sources said that the decision was taken following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had expressed resentment for not presenting a detailed report on Greece boat incident, which had claimed the lives of several Pakistani nationals.

