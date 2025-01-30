AIRLINK 193.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
2025-01-30

Acting VC SU inspects boys’ hostel’s facilities

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

HYDERABAD: The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati paid an extensive visit to the boys’ hostels to inspect the cleanliness, sanitation facilities and overall living conditions provided to the students here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by SU Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, the acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati assessed various aspects of the hostels, ensuring that hygiene, water supply and other essential amenities met the required standards.

Dr. Khoumbhati’s first stop was at the Blocks Hostel, after which he visited Allama Iqbal Hostel, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Hostel and the International Hostel. Throughout the inspection, he paid close attention to the sanitation systems and examined the washrooms and coolers that provide drinking water to the students.

During the visit, the Vice-Chancellor interacted with employees deputed at the hostels and asked them to work very hard and facilitate the students. One of the key instructions was to restore the dispensary within the hostels to ensure students have access to medical services in case of any emergency.

After completing the hostel inspections, Dr. Khoumbhati visited the water pumping station to review the water supply from the KB Feeder. He acknowledged that water scarcity had been a burning issue but reassured that the situation was improving. He noted that with water availability being restored, the physical classes at the university would soon resume.

