10 leading Turkish varsities feature in ‘Turkish University Fair’

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, in collaboration with the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) and the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in Pakistan, organized Turkish University Fair 2025 on Wednesday.

The landmark event, serves as a vital bridge for academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and opportunities between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Now in its third edition since 2020, the Turkish University Fair has become a celebrated platform for thousands of students, parents, and education enthusiasts across Pakistan.

By bringing renowned and prestigious Turkish universities to Islamabad, the event continues to deepen the educational and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

The fair featured 10 leading Turkish universities, including Bilkent University, Bogaziçi University, and METU Northern Cyprus Campus, among others.

Representatives from these prestigious institutions provided attendees with insights into their academic programmes, research opportunities, scholarships, exchange programmes, and affordable tuition structures.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with university representatives, explore exclusive scholarship opportunities and discounted tuition programmes, learn about international exchange programmes and pathways to global academic excellence and receive personalized career counseling tailored to their aspirations.

Over 5,000 students from different schools, colleges and universities have participated in the Turkish University Fair 2025.

Among other distinguished dignitaries, Irfan Neziroglu, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, attended the inaugural ceremony as a chief guest.

The ambassador also shared his vision for expanding this collaboration further, stating: “We would be delighted to organize a similar fair in Turkiye with the participation of Pakistani universities. Such platforms for dialogue and exchange can jointly contribute to shaping an interconnected future for the youth of both the brotherly countries.”

With 340,000 international students from 198 countries currently enrolled in its higher education institutions, Turkiye has solidified its position as a global education hub.

Over 5,000 Pakistani students are already pursuing their academic aspirations in Turkiye as of 2025, benefiting from its world-class institutions, affordable tuition fees, and vibrant campus life. Turkiye ranks among the top 10 most preferred destinations for international students, with an average international student enrolment of 4.76 percent.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation remains committed to providing access to world-class education for Pakistani students in diverse fields such as engineering, medicine, business, and the arts. Through events like the Turkish University Fair, the Foundation not only supports students’ academic growth but also reinforces the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. This year’s event marks another milestone in the collaborative efforts between the two nations.

