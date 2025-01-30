AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Jan 30, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Punjab governor for reconsidering PECA Act

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:42am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that the government should reconsider the PECA Act Amendment Bill, as the entire journalist community is protesting against it.

“The People’s Party will continue its struggle for the rights of the people. The PPP workers are our asset and we will not leave them alone,” the governor said during a meeting with PPP workers at Governor House Lahore.

The governor said that the doors of the Governor House are open for everyone, including party workers. He added that the PPP will continue its struggle for the rights of the people. “Pakistan needs young leadership at this time, for which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the best choice,” he said.

The governor said that the country is suffering due to the deadlock in the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muslim League-Nawaz.

He added that President Asif Ali Zardari is the king of reconciliation and both sides (PTI-PML-N) should benefit from the political vision of President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that the current democratic system of the country is running due to the positive political thinking of President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that the PPP is trying to ensure that the coalition government completes its term.

He further said that the country’s progress lies in moving forward through mutual consultation. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide basic necessities to the people in the province, including education and health.

He said that he will spare no effort to appease the disgruntled PPP workers in Punjab; Insha Allah, with the power of the people, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be made the next Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has given assent to the 12 bills which will come into effect immediately.

These bills are: the Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025, Probation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority Bill 2025, the Punjab Protected Areas (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Wildlife (Protection and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Bill 2025, Defence Housing Authority Rawalpindi (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistani Property) Bill 2025, Tianjin University of Technology Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Punjab University of Technology Rasool (Amendment) Bill 2025.

