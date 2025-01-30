Govt’s claims of improved economy rejected

KARACHI: Sharjeel Goplani, the patron-in-chief of the All City Tajir Ittehad on Wednesday criticised both the federal and Sindh governments, stating that their claims of economic improvement and development are baseless.

He said that the common man and small traders are facing an unprecedented crisis, including power and gas load shedding and deteriorated law and order. He accused the privileged 2 percent of the population of living in luxury while the remaining 98 percent suffer.

Sharjeel criticised the conditions in Karachi, where even basic facilities like drainage covers, gas, electricity, and well-maintained roads are lacking. He said the majority of traders and industrialists are suffering due to high taxes, shortages of essential utilities and government negligence.

The trade leader warned that those who raise their voices against the system face suppression. He added that Karachi’s traders have formally communicated their grievances to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and will continue to push for action.

