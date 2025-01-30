Navy to host AMAN 2025 from Feb 7

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy will host Exercise AMAN 2025 from February 7 to 11, bringing together navies from around the world to promote regional peace and maritime security.

The exercise will begin with an Opening Media Brief on February 4, followed by the Flag Hoisting Ceremony on February 7. The AMAN Dialogue will take place on February 9-10, alongside a Counter-Terrorism Demonstration on February 9. The event will conclude with the International Fleet Review on February 10.

