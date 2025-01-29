Pakistan voices alarm over US arms in Afghanistan, links them to cross-border terrorism

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that the presence of sophisticated American weaponry in Afghanistan, left behind after the chaotic exit of US forces in August 2021, poses grave threats to Pakistan’s national security and public safety.

“These weapons have been used by terrorist organisations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan” the spokesperson asserted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a stern statement while responding to media inquiries about the United States’ move to reclaim advanced military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan.

“We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands,” the statement concluded, reflecting longstanding bilateral tensions over cross-border militancy.

Islamabad has persistently urged Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration to act decisively in securing the abandoned arsenal and preventing its misuse by militants.

On the eve of his presidential inauguration, Trump threatened Afghanistan during a public rally, stating that he would cut off all financial assistance if the nation did not return U.S. military equipment, including aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, vehicles, and communication gear.

He said, “If we’re going to pay billions of dollars a year, we should tell them that we won’t provide the money unless they return our military equipment.”.