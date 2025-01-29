AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan voices alarm over US arms in Afghanistan, links them to cross-border terrorism

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:34pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that the presence of sophisticated American weaponry in Afghanistan, left behind after the chaotic exit of US forces in August 2021, poses grave threats to Pakistan’s national security and public safety.

“These weapons have been used by terrorist organisations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan” the spokesperson asserted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a stern statement while responding to media inquiries about the United States’ move to reclaim advanced military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan.

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Afghan Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

“We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands,” the statement concluded, reflecting longstanding bilateral tensions over cross-border militancy.

Islamabad has persistently urged Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration to act decisively in securing the abandoned arsenal and preventing its misuse by militants.

On the eve of his presidential inauguration, Trump threatened Afghanistan during a public rally, stating that he would cut off all financial assistance if the nation did not return U.S. military equipment, including aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, vehicles, and communication gear.

He said, “If we’re going to pay billions of dollars a year, we should tell them that we won’t provide the money unless they return our military equipment.”.

TTP Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Foreign Office (FO) U.S.President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan voices alarm over US arms in Afghanistan, links them to cross-border terrorism

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

US business delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories