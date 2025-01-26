AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
World

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Afghan Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

  • Newly appointed Secretary of State says the bounty could be bigger than the one placed on [Osama] Bin Laden by Washington
Reuters Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 01:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The U.S. may place a “very big bounty” on the top leaders of the Taliban, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, adding he was hearing that the Taliban held more American hostages than previously reported.

“Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported,” Rubio said in a post on social media platform X.

“If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden,” he added.

Marco Rubio discusses Middle East, Indo-Pacific with Indonesian foreign minister

The post did not give further details or specify the number of Americans held by the Taliban.

Authorities in Kabul said in the past week that the United States freed an Afghan convicted by an American court on charges of drug smuggling and extremism in exchange for two U.S. citizens held in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials said on Tuesday the man, Khan Mohammad, had landed in Kabul after being released.

A spokesman for the Taliban administration confirmed that two Americans were released in the exchange.

One of the Americans released was Ryan Corbett, according to a statement by his family.

Corbett had been in Taliban detention since 2022, according to the family. U.S. media outlets said the other American released was named William McKenty.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 following a chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

New Secretary of State emphasises ‘America First’ agenda

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday he had applied for arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of the persecution of women and girls.

