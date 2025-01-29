AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
S&P, Nasdaq retreat ahead of Fed, big tech earnings

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2025

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly fell early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and earnings from Microsoft, Tesla and other tech heavyweights.

Investors were in wait-and-see mode ahead of the rate decision from the US central bank. While there is broad consensus that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged, Chair Jerome Powell will likely be asked about pressure from Donald Trump to cut them.

The earnings from tech heavyweights – IBM and Facebook parent Meta are also releasing results – come on the heels of revelations about China’s DeepSeek that have raised questions about the lofty valuations for US artificial intelligence stocks.

Wall St stabilizes after choppy start as AI stocks recover

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 44,879.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 6,048.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 19,615.12.

Among individual companies, Starbucks shot up 5.3 percent after reporting lower profits in results that beat expectations. New CEO Brian Niccol expressed confidence about restoring growth at the coffee chain.

