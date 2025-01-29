Australia urges citizens to be cautious about using China AI model DeepSeek

SYDNEY: Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday urged Australians to be cautious when using Chinese AI model DeepSeek, the latest government to warn over its use.

“We would urge Australians to be cautious about this new technology,” Chalmers told a news conference on Wednesday.

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

“Obviously we are constantly receiving advice on it.”

DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model that could threaten the dominance of U.S. rivals, roiled global markets when it was released this week, with AI chip leader Nvidia falling 17% on Monday before rebounding.

U.S. officials said on Tuesday they were investigating the national security implications of DeepSeek.