PTV, PBC revival: NA body underscores urgent need for structural, financial support

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has emphasised the urgent need for structural and financial support to revive Pakistan Television (PTV) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), enabling them to become self-reliant.

The committee highlighted the role of these institutions in promoting national cohesion and safeguarding Pakistan’s ideological boundaries.

Meeting under the chairmanship of MNA Pullain Baloch at the PBC Headquarters, the committee discussed the revival plans for PBC, measures to boost self-sufficiency, and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The PBC director general presented a detailed briefing on the corporation’s revival plan, which includes generating revenue through advertisements, leasing unutilised spaces under public-private partnerships, and installing ATMs, billboards, and digital screens on PBC properties. These initiatives are expected to generate over Rs500 billion. The automation of pensioners’ records, which uncovered ghost pensioners, was also highlighted as a significant achievement.

The committee lauded the efforts of the minister, secretary information, and DG PBC for their measures to restore PBC. It directed the adjustment of rental rates for PBC properties to align with market rates and urged action on outstanding pension payments in coordination with the Finance Division.

Concerns were raised over outstanding dues from a security firm owing Rs403 million to PBC.

The committee directed that the matter be resolved with the Ministry of Interior if necessary. It also called for reports on recently hired anchors and theft of containers from the PTV Academy.

On the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by MNA Asiya Naz Tanoli, the committee expressed concern over the absence of a code of conduct for dramas and advertisements, citing breaches of religious and social norms. A four-member sub-committee, led by MNA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, was formed to consult with industry stakeholders and draft recommendations for a code of conduct.

The committee suggested collaborations between the PBC Training Academy and universities’ mass communication departments for better utilisation of training resources. It extended its full support for restoring PTV and PBC to their former stature.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, several MNAs, the secretary of the Ministry of Information, the DG PBC, and other officials from relevant departments.

