Electricity tariffs: JI chief announces countrywide protests on 31st

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced countrywide protests and sit-ins on January 31 against the rising electricity tariffs.

According to the media cell, he announced this in Multan on Tuesday. Rehman warned the government of peaceful resistance if attempts are made to disrupt the demonstrations. “We have given the government enough time. Now, it must reduce electricity prices,” he asserted.

Rejecting the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Rehman termed it an attack on freedom of expression and a tool to suppress public dissent. He assured journalists of JI’s full support in their fight against the law.

He hailed the return of millions of Gazans to their homes as a historic milestone. He criticized US President Donald Trump’s plan to evacuate Gaza as a conspiracy thwarted by the Palestinian people’s timely resistance. “The Palestinians have proven that wars are won not by weapons but by faith,” he said. He also called on Pakistani leadership to learn from the resilience of Palestinians and pursue independent policies instead of succumbing to Washington’s dictates.

The JI leader also criticized the government’s alleged neglect of Kashmir, claiming that its focus on Western borders has left the Kashmiri struggle isolated. He warned against conspiracies to drag Pakistan into conflict with Afghanistan under foreign agendas.

Rehman condemned the government for its anti-agriculture policies, particularly in Cholistan, where he said corporate farming is exploiting small farmers. “Thousands of acres of land and canal water are being diverted to powerful individuals. If the government truly wants to develop barren lands, it should allocate them to educated youth, tenants, and small farmers,” he said, adding that the ongoing exploitation of farmers in Punjab must be exposed.

He said the Punjab government has betrayed wheat farmers last year and now oppressing sugarcane farmers by failing to ensure fair prices for their crops, calling it collusion between the sugar mafia, feudal lords, and the government. He called on the Punjab government to provide subsidies to small farmers instead of engaging in token measures like distributing tractors.

The JI Emir criticized the government for failing to pass on the benefits of saving billions through renegotiated Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements to the public. “We are relaunching our protest movement to force the government to provide relief,” he declared.

He further highlighted the disparity in Pakistan’s tax system, pointing out that salaried individuals paid Rs. 243 billion in taxes over the past six months, a figure expected to reach Rs. 500 billion annually. Meanwhile, feudal lords pay a mere Rs. 4-5 billion in taxes. “Even the IMF demands taxing feudal lords, but the ruling elite, regardless of political party, protect their interests,” he said.

Criticizing major political parties for neglecting public issues, he noted that members of the PML-N, PPP, and PTI had collectively increased their salaries by 150 percent. He called for tax relief for salaried individuals and an immediate reduction in electricity tariffs.

Rehman urged the public to join Jamaat-e-Islami’s movement and participate in the January 31 protests to demand justice and economic relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025