HCSTSI criticises ongoing severe load-shedding by HESCO

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly criticized the ongoing severe load-shedding by HESCO; even during the winter season, terming it unbearable for industries and traders.

The prolonged announced and unannounced power outages have caused significant damage to industrial production and disrupted economic activities.

He highlighted that HESCO recently announced shutdowns for industrial areas from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, which extended beyond the stated one week to over ten days. Even after the designated time, power supply often remained unavailable until 6:00 PM, further exacerbating the situation.

The president pointed out that power breakdown in industrial areas result in the loss of production materials, causing massive financial losses for industrialists while daily wage workers are left without earnings. He urged HESCO to immediately halt unnecessary shutdowns and faults on industrial feeders, as they are having a detrimental impact on the economy.

Chamber President Saleem Memon demanded the Government of Pakistan to conduct an immediate inquiry into HESCO’s irresponsible behaviour and take legal action against all officials involved in such decisions. He questioned how industries could function without power during peak working hours and how the nation’s economy could be strengthened under such circumstances.

He raised concerns over load-shedding during peak business hours in most commercial areas of the city. He pointed out that in areas like Hirabad, load-shedding from 6:45 PM to 11:45 PM has paralyzed business activities, leaving traders frustrated and in protest.

He noted that electricity demand during the winter season is 40% lower compared to summer, yet HESCO continues its worst load-shedding practices. Despite repeated letters to federal ministers and the Prime Minister, it is evident that HESCO lacks the technical capability to operate efficiently.

He called for the immediate privatization of HESCO and suggested handing over feeder supplies to private companies until the privatization process is complete to provide relief to the public and industrialists.

Furthermore, Saleem Memon highlighted that HESCO’s unannounced load-shedding has severely affected WASA’s services, leading to a severe water shortage in areas like Latifabad and other parts of the city, causing immense hardship for citizens.

He also pointed out that HESCO lacks alternative solutions in case of transformer failures, leaving consumers without electricity for extended periods.

The president criticized the Power Division for failing to implement effective measures despite announcements from the Prime Minister and federal ministers about reducing electricity costs.

He stressed that unless capacity charges in IPP agreements are abolished and transmission lines are upgraded, a genuine reduction in electricity prices is unattainable.

He urged the government to clarify how it plans to reduce electricity costs without addressing the existing agreements for 42,000 MW production capacity and the limited transmission infrastructure.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry calls on the Government of Pakistan and relevant authorities to take immediate steps to end HESCO’s mismanagement, ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial areas, and improve the organization’s performance by hiring technically skilled personnel.

