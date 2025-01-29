Call for addressing drug-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has emphasised the urgent need for a compassionate approach to addressing drug-related issues in Pakistan.

Speaking at the “Reimagining Justice: Public Health & Human Rights-centered Drug Policy” event, he called for a rehabilitation process for individuals exploited by drug traffickers.

“There’s no rehabilitation process for those exploited by the drug trade. Vulnerable individuals, often unaware of what they’re carrying, are left without support upon re-entry into society,” Chaudhry stated, highlighting the plight of those caught in the drug trade.

While he praised the Controlled Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 2023 Amendment as a step in the right direction, he pointed out its limitations in alleviating overcrowded prisons and tackling the root causes of drug addiction.

Chaudhry called for harm reduction measures, gender-sensitive reforms, and sustainable solutions to build a just and inclusive system.

“This is a serious issue, and the Parliament must ensure practical reforms that heal society and restore dignity,” he concluded, urging immediate action to address the gaps in the current drug policy framework.

