AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-29

European shares close at record high as tech jitters abate

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed at a record high on Tuesday with retail stocks leading broader gains, as selling pressures ebbed a day after the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggered a global market rout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.4%, with retailers leading sectoral gains with a 2.1% rise.

JD Sports, Kingfisher and Howden Joinery were trading between 1.3% and 3.2%.

The European technology index, which took a hit in the previous session, edged up 0.3%, with engineering and technology consulting group Alten in the lead with a 7.7% rise after reporting annual results.

However, AI-related stocks such as ASM International and Schneider Electric dropped further by 3.7% and 7.5%, respectively.

DeepSeek’s discount artificial intelligence model and its soaring popularity rattled investors globally on Monday, who dumped technology shares and questioned the sky-high valuation of AI bellwethers.

Investor focus is also on interest rate verdicts from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later in the week.

With a quarter-point rate cut already priced in for the ECB, all eyes will be on policymakers’ remarks to set the tone for the easing cycle for 2025.

“Based on recent ECB speakers, the next two cuts seem to be consensual now, but the path thereafter not. Our view remains that data will ultimately force the ECB to continue cutting to a terminal of 1.5% if not lower,” said a team of Bank of America Global Research analysts led by Ruben Segura-Cayuela.

Sartorius jumped 11.5% to top the STOXX index after the German pharmaceutical equipment supplier reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as well as strong bioprocess solutions orders.

Siemens Energy rose 7.5% after the offshore wind turbine maker reported a preliminary first-quarter revenue above market expectations.

The company, which also provides electric hardware for AI infrastructure, slumped 20% on Monday.

Spain’s unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest in more than 16 years, as the economy outperforms its neighbours. The IBEX benchmark index rose 1.3% to touch a 15-year high.

European shares STOXX Europe 600

