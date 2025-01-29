PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Is Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday’s child or is it Saturday’s child?’

“And so the merry go round begins again.” “I don’t understand the cynicism! I mean don’t we refer to the cycle of life…”

“Or is it the circle of life?”

“Don’t do an Irfan Siddiqui please.”

“Excuse me?”

“He is the spokesman from the Nawala League in negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and I reckon he is giving the PTI the runaround…”

“Hey he isn’t, he simply does not work on public holidays. To ask for seven working days in negotiations rather than seven days…”

Reminds me of the nursery rhyme that goes like this, “Monday’s child is fair of face, Tuesday’s child is full of grace, Wednesday’s child is full of woe, Thursday’s child has far to go, Friday’s child is; loving and giving. Saturday’s child works for its living. And a child that’s born on Sabbath day is fair and good and gay.”

“Oh so is Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday’s child or is it Saturday’s child?”

“Do you know what an extra is?”

“Yes someone who is not critical. There are extras on a movie set.”

“Precisely, but the problem is not that our politicians go round and round in circles by either delaying matters or by reinventing the wheel so to speak every single time but because the extras do not quite know that they are extras.”

“Hey I hope you are not referring to the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) as an extra?”

“Yes he too is an extra, an extra is someone who has to rely on someone else to get a portfolio.”

“That would mean the entire cabinet…”

“Hush.”

“Everyone in the cabinet? What about The Brown Pope?”

“An extra though as with some being more equal than others he is a bit more extra than the others.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“What about the party leaders – Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless….”

“Extras when out of power, side heroes when in power, and…”

“Careful, don’t forget the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.”

“OK so forget extras - they are the King’s men and as you and I know once Humpty Dumpty falls all the King’s men and horses cannot put him together again.”

“Ah but that’s where you are wrong. They can be put together again and again and again and…”

“Hmmmm true but each time slightly more disabled if you know what I mean.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025