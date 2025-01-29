AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Interim bail of IK, Bushra extended

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case till February 11.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the cases, extended Khan’s interim bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi at Kohsar police station.

Khan and his wife’scounsels, Ansar Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani appeared before the court.

At the start, Bushra Bibi’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption for his client from personal appearance before it.

He told the court his client had been convicted in Al-Qadir Trust case, therefore, she should be granted an exemption. The court approved Bushra’s exemption application.

He told the court that Bushra Bibi had been imprisoned in Adiala Jail; therefore, her attendance should be marked through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Comments

200 characters

Interim bail of IK, Bushra extended

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories