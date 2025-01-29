Interim bail of IK, Bushra extended

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case till February 11.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the cases, extended Khan’s interim bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi at Kohsar police station.

Khan and his wife’scounsels, Ansar Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani appeared before the court.

At the start, Bushra Bibi’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption for his client from personal appearance before it.

He told the court his client had been convicted in Al-Qadir Trust case, therefore, she should be granted an exemption. The court approved Bushra’s exemption application.

He told the court that Bushra Bibi had been imprisoned in Adiala Jail; therefore, her attendance should be marked through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025