Minister briefs US envoy on power sector reforms

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: Acting US Ambassador in Pakistan Natalie Baker called on Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday.

The minister apprised the US diplomat about the recent reforms undertaken in the power sector by the present government. He said that due to these reforms the power sector has shown improvement as compared to last year.

He said that the government is following a policy of non-interference and has appointed completely independent BoDs of power sector state owned enterprises so that they can take their decisions on merit.

The Acting US Ambassador invited the federal minister for participation in Energy Security Dialogue that is being organised in Washington, stating that his participation will be highly valuable.

The minister while acknowledging close partnership of various US agencies with power sector said that it has gone a long way in building the strategic partnership and Pakistan values its relationship in this regard. He further said that the team in Power Division has been working to further expend and explore new avenues of cooperation.

