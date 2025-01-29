Gold prices fall

KARACHI: A slump swept through the gold trade on Tuesday, mirroring a fall in the international market, traders said.

Nose diving by Rs2,700 and Rs2,315, gold prices settled at Rs286,400 per tola and Rs245,541 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Domestic silver prices also followed the downtrend, dropping by Rs32 and Rs27, selling for Rs3,363 per tola and Rs2,883 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those fixed by the association.

