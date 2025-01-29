AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
2025-01-29

NBP collaborates with BenchMatrix on governance, compliance

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has collaborated with BenchMatrix’s Risk Nucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance System to digitally transform the bank’s operations, drive process efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain adherence to compliance risk management and industry standards.

The recent partnership reflects NBP’s forward-looking approach to enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening compliance frameworks, and adopting technological solutions for banking by implementing Bench Matrix’s Risk Nucleus GRC System. The Collaboration between NBP and BenchMatrix paves the way for a more resilient and streamlined risk management ecosystem.

Expressing his views, Haroon Zamir Khan, Chief Risk Officer, Risk Management Group, NBP said that as part of commitment to strengthening risk management practices, NBP is pleased to

collaborate with BenchMatrix to enhance Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) framework through the RiskNucleus® platform.

This collaboration will bolster our risk management capabilities, enabling us to manage operational risks better while ensuring effective governance and compliance across all operations. “We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring”, he added.

Sharing his thoughts about this development, Muhammad Abdul Moeed, Group Head of Compliance Group, NBP said that NBP is dedicated to achieving excellence in compliance and governance. “Implementing BenchMatrix’s Risk Nucleus® Gover-nance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) system marks a significant milestone in our transformation within compliance to bring in efficiencies. This partnership highlights NBP’s proactive vision to stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape”, he added.

Taimur Kaleem, CEO of BenchMatrix, said that BenchMatrix is delighted to partner with NBP in implementing RiskNucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) system. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions that strengthen risk management, enhance operational efficiency, and support informed decision-making in the financial sector, he added.

