Chanel builds double-C logo into catwalk set for haute couture

PARIS: Chanel assembled a sprawling runway set in the form of its trademark interlocking C logo for its spring summer 2025 catwalk show, held on Tuesday at the Grand Palais in central Paris.

Models paraded a pastel-colored line-up of glittering dresses and tailored jackets along the white carpet of the sloping set, many emphasizing the shoulders, which were bulked up.

There were trim jackets with round, broadened shoulders, sheer dresses with piles of feathers, loosened sleeves and flouncy skirts.

At the end of the show, the clapping audience hesitated a moment, seeming to mark the customary pause reserved for a designer’s bow, before standing up and heading out into the blustery weather.

Chanel has been without a creative director since the abrupt departure of Virginie Viard halfway through last year, with her task left to in-house design teams. The privately owned fashion house said in December Matthieu Blazy would succeed her in the role.

The choice of Blazy, who joins from Kering-owned Bottega Veneta later this year and is credited with helping boost that label’s recent success, signals a new approach for Chanel, famous for tweed jackets and No. 5 perfume.

The haute couture fashion shows in Paris run through Jan. 30 and feature some of the industry’s best-known labels including LVMH-owned Dior, Valentino and Jean Paul Gaultier.