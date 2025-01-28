AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India and China agree to resume air travel, settle economic differences

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 05:16pm
Photo:Reuters
Photo:Reuters

BEIJING/NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to resume direct air services after nearly five years and work on resolving differences over trade and economic issues, New Delhi said, as relations continue to thaw after a deadly 2020 border clash.

Following a meeting on Monday in Beijing between India’s top diplomat Vikram Misri and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, India’s foreign ministry said that both sides would negotiate a framework on the flights’ resumption at an “early date”.

China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that flights would resume, and said Wang had told Misri that China and India should commit to “mutual support and mutual achievement” rather than “suspicion” and “alienation”.

“Specific concerns in the economic and trade areas were discussed with a view to resolving these issues and promoting long-term policy transparency and predictability,” the Indian statement said, without going into detail.

Analysts say sluggish economies and trade threats from U.S. President Donald Trump are encouraging China and India to work more closely together.

Trump has warned he will impose tariffs on China and India is a large market for China, while New Delhi wants Chinese expertise, components, and machinery to fuel exports and the economy, which is coming off recent high

India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage

“Economic headwinds are being faced by both India and China and both have an interest in ensuring the economic relationship continues to be managed in a (mutually beneficial) way,” said Harsh Pant, foreign policy head at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi.

“If the threat from Mr Trump increases for China’s economy, then China would want a relationship with India that is economically robust and strategically relatively sound compared to 2020.”

China said a separate meeting on Monday between officials at the vice-ministerial level had agreed to facilitate the exchange of journalists between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between India and China rose 4% to $118.40 billion in the last fiscal year ended March 2024, much of it Indian imports from China.

New irritant

Tensions soured between India and China in the wake of the 2020 clash between troops along their border in the Himalayas, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.

Afterwards, India made it difficult for Chinese companies to invest in the country, banned hundreds of popular apps and cut passenger routes, although direct cargo flights continued to operate between the countries.

Relations have improved since an agreement in October to ease a military standoff on the mountainous border, the same month that President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in Russia.

Several high-level meetings have also taken place, but China’s approval in December of a hydropower dam in Tibet, in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo river, raised eyebrows in India.

The dam, the largest of its kind in the world, with an estimated capacity of 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, will be located on the river that flows into India as the Brahmaputra, a key water resource for millions.

Chinese officials said that hydropower projects in Tibet would not have a major impact on the environment or on downstream water supplies.

In Monday’s talks, China said both sides had agreed to continue cooperation on “cross-border rivers” and work towards a new round of meetings on the matter.

The countries also agreed to push for the resumption of pilgrimages by Indians to Tibet’s sacred mountains and lakes in 2025.

Still, analysts said mutual distrust will remain.

“The thaw between the two sides is much welcome, even though I do not think that in the long term, structurally speaking, the two sides can be peaceful neighbours and collaborating and cooperating with each other,” said Happymon Jacob, who teaches foreign policy at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

India China India China relation

Comments

200 characters

India and China agree to resume air travel, settle economic differences

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil prices hover near two-week low, Libya supply disruption offers support

2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Read more stories