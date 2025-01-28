AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.72%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.47%)
OGDC 206.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.37%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.45%)
PPL 173.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.76%)
PRL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.81%)
SYM 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,224 Decreased By -1296.2 (-1.14%)
KSE30 35,159 Decreased By -492 (-1.38%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat as financials offset commodity, IT losses

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:44am

Australian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday, as losses in commodity and IT stocks countered gains in financials, while traders awaited local inflation data, due later in the week, to get clarity on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was largely unchanged at 8,410.5, as of 2347 GMT.

The market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Traders are anticipating the fourth-quarter consumer price index report, due on Wednesday, to solidify market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut borrowing costs to 4.10% in its Feb. 17-18 meeting.

Those odds now stand at around 70%.

Australia’s closely watched underlying inflation measure slowed to 3.2% in November from 3.5% in the prior month, data showed earlier this month.

Back on the bourse, heavyweight miners slipped 0.2%.

Shares of Red Hawk Mining gained 46%, hitting a near four-year peak after bigger rival Fortescue said it would acquire the company in a A$254 million ($159.11 million) deal.

Energy stocks declined 1.3% after oil prices fell about 2% overnight.

Australian shares log third week of gains

The sub-index hit its lowest since Jan. 2 and was on track for a fourth consecutive session of losses.

Oil and gas giant Woodside Energy lost 0.9%, while smaller peer Santos shed 0.4%.

IT stocks lost 1.4%, in tandem with their US peers as a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model prompted a sell-off in US chipmakers.

Tech firm NEXTDC slumped 8% in what could be its worst trading day since Nov. 10, 2020.

Bucking the trend, financials gained 0.4%, hitting their highest since Dec. 3.

The “Big Four” banks rose between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Although lower interest rates are not beneficial for banks, they boost credit growth and borrowers’ mortgage paying capacity.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,925.37, hitting its lowest since Jan. 15.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares flat as financials offset commodity, IT losses

Selling persists, KSE-100 down nearly 1,400 points following SBP rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Read more stories