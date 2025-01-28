AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

Senate panel passes controversial bill, amending cybercrime laws

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday passed a controversial amendment bill to the country’s cybercrime laws amid objections raised by journalist organizations and lawmakers from opposition parties.

The committee which met with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair passed “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The chairman of the committee also raised objections over journalists’ bodies not presenting their recommendations in writing.

Senator Rehman said that journalist bodies should have presented their recommendations in writing. To this, a representative of the anchors association said that we have not been granted time to submit the recommendations regarding the bill. The bill will result in the creation of more problems instead of improvement, he said.

Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui said that law is not mandating in this country to handcuff anyone. I was arrested under the tenancy act, he said, adding that it would have been better if the journalist community had been consulted before the passage of the bill. If the law was used to suppress journalists, then we would stand with the journalists, he said.

JUI-F senator Kamran Murtaza, while opposing the PECA amendment bill, said that why is this bill being passed in such haste. There are many weaknesses in this bill, he said, adding that the fake news has not been properly explained in the bill, how will it be decided what is fake news, the one who lays the foundation for such a controversial law falls under its ambit.

The chairman said that he also remained an affectee of fake news. The Ministry of Interior secretary said that this law is for the protection of the people. The government has also brought some amendments so that this law can be implemented better. He requested that the bill passed by the National Assembly be passed in the same way.

It is pertinent to mention here that after being approved by the National Assembly by a majority vote, the next PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, was presented in the Senate the next day, which the chairman of the Senate sent to the Standing Committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Peca Senate panel Azam Nazeer Tarar Faisal Saleem Rehman PECA bill PECA Amendment Bill cybercrime laws

Comments

200 characters

Senate panel passes controversial bill, amending cybercrime laws

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories