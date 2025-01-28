Bears take charge

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday opened on a positive note, however failed to continue this trend and closed in deep red with heavy losses due to selling pressure on weaker than expected financial results of some companies and uncertainty regarding decision of Monetary Policy Committee.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 1,360.16 points or 1.18 percent and closed at 113,520.32 points. The index hit 115,596.87 points intraday high and 113,482.23 points intraday low.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 494.003 million shares as compared to 632.039 million shares traded last Friday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 25.940 billion against previous session’s Rs 37.800 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 148.76 points or 1.22 percent to close at 12,030.07 points with total daily turnover of 448.262 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 787.53 points or 2.15 percent to close at 35,812.02 points with total daily trading volumes of 305.499 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.382 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 188 billion to Rs 13.928 trillion. Out of total 442 active scrips, 298 closed in negative and only 97 in positive while the value of 47 stocks remained unchanged.

SSGC was the volume leader with 51.651 million shares however declined by Rs 4.39 to close at Rs 39.53 followed by Cnergyico PK that lost Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 7.57 with 50.683 million shares. WorldCall Telecom inched down by Rs 0.06 to close at Rs 1.73 with 29.067 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Archroma Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 395.46 and Rs 43.51 respectively to close at Rs 21,995.45 and Rs 478.56 while Mari Energies Limited and Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 48.13 and Rs 40.10 respectively to close at Rs 536.46 and Rs 1,497.88.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the market opened on a positive note, with the index making an impressive intraday high of plus 716 points. However, the momentum was short-lived as bears swiftly took charge. The index plunged to an intraday low of minus 1,398 points before closing at 113,520, marking a decline of 1,360 points or 1.18 percent.

This negative trend can largely be attributed to the weaker-than-expected financial results of some companies, which dampened investor sentiment.

Key contributors to the upward trajectory included SYS, EFERT, FFC, POL, and BAHL, collectively adding 282 points. On the other hand, substantial declines in MARI, ENGROH, PSO, HUBC, and PPL weighed heavily on the market, accounting for a combined loss of 783 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 302.3 points or 1.4 percent to close at 21,217.35 points with total turnover of 7.282 million shares.

BR Cement Index fell by 173.26 points or 1.56 percent to close at 10,927.13 points with 34.453 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 238.01 points or 0.79 percent to close at 29,916.32 points with 33.376 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index eroded 235.38 points or 1.27 percent to close at 18,233.04 points with 21.224 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 272.63 points or 2.29 percent to close at 11,649.71 points with 87.527 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 38.77 points or 0.71 percent to close at 5,536.38 points with 75.995 million shares.

Muhammad Hasan Ather at JS Global Capital said the KSE-100 Index saw a significant dip as the benchmark Index fell by 1.2 percent, dropping over 1,360 points to close at 113,520 at the day-end.

The decline was mainly led by uncertainty regarding the MPC decision and a few below-expected results. The top traded stocks included SSGC, CNERGY, WTL, PAEL, and PTC.

