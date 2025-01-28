Senate panel clears bill: Objective to build a ‘digital nation’ picks up pace

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday approved “Digital National Pakistan Bill, 2025” by majority of votes with the objective to build a digital nation by leveraging the transformative power of digital technologies and responsible use of data.

The committee meeting was held here on Monday which was chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan.

The bill was introduced by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in the Senate on January 24, 2025.

The bill calls for the establishment of a National Digital Commission, to be headed by the prime minister.

The commission will include chief ministers of all provinces, some federal ministers, and heads of key institutions such as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Under the bill, the commission will oversee the development and implementation of a National Digital Master Plan aimed at transforming Pakistan into a fully digital nation. The commission will facilitate coordination among government bodies for digital transformation and will have the authority to take action in case of non-compliance with the master plan.

Additionally, a Pakistan Digital Authority will be established to implement the plan, with its chairman and members appointed for a four-year term by the prime minister. The bill also proposes the formation of a Strategic Oversight Committee to evaluate the authority’s performance, with the relevant federal minister serving as its chair.

Senators from government side observed that Digital National Pakistan Bill, 2025 is a landmark piece of legislation aimed at transforming Pakistan into a digitally empowered nation.

With a focus on fostering a dynamic digital society, robust digital economy, and efficient governance, the bill sets the foundation for the country’s digital future. It leverages the potential of digital technologies to drive innovation, economic growth, and improve societal well-being.

However, senators from JUI and PTI opposed it while raising serious reservations over power and composition of the Commission to be formed under the proposed legislation.

Senator Kamran Murtaza raised objections to several sections of the bill, questioning its urgency and alleged lack of thorough deliberation. “Why is this bill being rushed?” he asked, expressing dissatisfaction with the process.

He also proposed amendments to Section 7, arguing that the bill interferes with the provinces’ rights. Senator Manzoor Kakar echoed concerns about funding distribution, emphasising that provinces should receive their fair share under the proposed law.

Murtaza proposed amendments. Regarding Section 7, Murtaza said that in the said act, in Section 7(1) the words chairperson and two members shall be substituted with four, one should be from each province.

He said that the bill is against the constitution of Pakistan and fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan, as the same is devolved subject. There are various lacuna and loopholes in this act, which needs to be dealt with on priority basis.

However, Senator Palwasha Khan raised concerns about the lack of a finalised Data Protection Bill and questioned how Pakistan could move towards a digital future without addressing data security. “If the IT Ministry cannot bring its own data protection bill, it should hold public hearings on Senator Afnan’s Data Protection Bill,” she remarked.

The secretary of IT and Telecom responded that consultations with stakeholders are ongoing, and the ministry is actively working on a comprehensive data protection framework.

Anusha Rehman further criticised the NADRA’s practices, alleging misuse of personal data. “NADRA sells our fingerprints,” she claimed, adding that the Digital Nation Bill, 2025, addresses these concerns by introducing stricter regulations and oversight mechanisms.

Despite the heated debate, the committee approved the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2025. The voting resulted in four votes in favour and two against, with senators Kamran Murtaza and Saifullah Niazi opposing the bill.

The committee voted on Senator Kamran Murtaza’s proposed amendments to Section 7, but failed to gain approval.

The meeting was attended by senators, Kamran Murtaza, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, and Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee.

